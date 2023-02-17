Thursday at the 2023 Palatka Bluegrass Festival

Corey Zink & Company at the 2023 Palatka Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Ernie and Debi Evans kicked off the 19th spring Palatka Bluegrass Festival on Thursday, and the weather was “Florida perfect.” The temperature reached the mid-80s in full sunshine. The rest of the weekend promises more of the same.

Sherry Boyd is once again holding the MC mic. She is recognized as on of the very best. Troy Pope “helped” a little.

Ron Cornett is broadcasting Bluegrass on the Road all weekend from the festival.

The Deeper Shade of Blue trio presented a stirring acapella rendition of the National Anthem.

Corey Zink and Company kicked off the stage show. Corey is a veteran of Dollywood and brings his excellent singing and entertaining to every show he does. Make a point of seeing Corey when you go to Dollywood.

Deeper Shade of Blue does a number of Evans Media Source festivals. Each audience looks forward to their top shelf shows. Their vocal trio is one of the best on the current circuit.

Chosen Road is one of the best bluegrass gospel bands around. They sing from their hearts and beliefs. They have a strong connection to the mission of Rodeheaver Boys Ranch. Mandolinist Zachary Alvis was adopted as a baby, and guitarist Jonathon Buckner adopted a baby. The band’s sound man adopted a 7 year old boy. Their testimonies are moving. They had the audience standing and singing along to some good old gospel.

The Malpass Brothers closed out the day. The bluegrass audience has adopted the brothers and they show their appreciation. Taylor’s dinosaur petting zoo has expanded to two now. The comedy aspect of their shows has taken on a life of its own, and never fails to delight audiences.

The rest of the weekend brings more top flight entertainment to Palatka and the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch. It includes the Penny Creek Band, Retro 78, the Larry Stephenson Band, Authentic Unlimited, The Price Sisters, Sideline, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, and a special show by long time Opry member Jeannie Seely.

C’mon out to the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch for a great weekend.

Support your local music venues.