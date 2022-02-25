Thursday at the 2022 Florida Classic

Skip to content
Dan Tyminski Band at the 2022 Florida Classic – photo © Bill Warren
Thursday dawned warm and sunny for the 2022
Florida Classic, presented by Evans Media Source. The Classic is held in a park east of Brooksville, Florida.
The show opened with Orlando-based Sandy Back Porch. They have become a staple of EMS festivals. They play a number of shows throughout the Orlando area.
Deeper Shade of Blue followed, a strong band with top notch harmonies. They were joined by Redd Volkaert in their second set, guitarist for Merle Haggard for many years. Redd will be performing with the Malpass Brothers on Friday and do a set of his own on Saturday.
The Dan Tyminski Band made its first Classic appearance. Dan presented some of his old favorites, some AKUS music, some new music, and – of course –
Man of Constant Sorrow. He did say that he should start and end every show with that song because it has been so good for him. He will be performing another show on Friday.
The evening closed with Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys. The Broussard family has presented the best in Cajun Zydeco music for many years. I saw Jeffery’s father, Delton Broussard, at the Wheatland Music festival many, many years ago. Cajun Zydeco has the same deep roots as bluegrass. It was formed in the Louisiana bayous by the country folks from their European heritage. The music puts everyone on their feet dancing. It is lively music led by a squeezebox and a scrub board. Jeffery and his niece took the music into the audience and had them join in. Thankfully there are no pictures of a certain photographer playing the scrub board! See a Zydeco band if you are able.
Deeper Shade of Blue, Justin Mason, and Clarence Canada led the Moonlight Jam. Justin was joined by a couple of his bandmates. The Canadian contingent led by Ed Martin also joined in. This Moonlight Jam has become a highlight for many of the festival attendees, where stage acts join with jammers after the show concludes.
Friday and Saturday Bring The Malpass Brothers, Teea Goans, Deeper Shade of Blue, Dan Tyminski, Lonesome River Band, and Moe Bandy to the stage. Saturday will also have the Classic Car Show on site for everyone’s enjoyment.
Support your local music venues.
