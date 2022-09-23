Thursday at Nothin’ Fancy Fest – and new single!

Skip to content
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the 2022 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren
Thursday was a music filled day at the 20
th annual Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival.
The show was kicked off by Nick Chandler & Delivered. Their high energy is a good way to start a day of music. They provide a sound that is original, but traditional. See them if you can.
Edgar Loudermilk was up next, who has been on tour in the west. The band flew in from Reno and was flying back to Reno to finish their western tour. Banjo player, Wes Pettinger, said: “I’m not sure where I am today.” The band played some of their new music along with some of their old favorites.
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run is a young, high energy group that is comprised of mostly ETSU alums. This is a fun group to watch and listen to. Banjo player, Colton Powers, broke a string while singing lead on a song, but h didn’t miss a beat finishing the song while changing the string. The band is a regular fixture in the Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area.
Nothin’ Fancy put on another top flight show. They play again on Friday and Saturday.
There is also a new single today from Nothin’ Fancy on Mountain Fever Records, one called
. It was written and sung by bass player James Cox, who band leader and mandolinist Mike Andes says Little Island Love
James Cox is a very talented musician. When he brought the song
Little Island Love to the band, I could hear many aspects of his musical tastes. James’ love of old rock ‘n’ roll, his love for the beach, and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, particularly. This song has feeling, a catchy melody, and a fresh sound for Nothin’ Fancy. James and his brother John flat out found it when they wrote Little Island Love.“
Have a listen…
The Malpass Brothers closed out the show with a single set. Audiences enjoy the classic country sounds they provide. They also are entertained by the comedic interaction of Chris and Taylor. They have become much in demand on the bluegrass festival circuit.
Friday and Saturday will be filled more great bluegrass music from some seasoned bands and some new bands.
Come to Glen Maury Park and join the fun.
Support your local music venues.
