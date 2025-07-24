Thursday at Grey Fox 2025

Alice Gerrard performing with Laurie Lewis and Della Mae at Grey Fox 2025 – photo © Tara Linhardt

As always, the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in New York was full of people smiling and reuniting with old friends, and making new ones. There were plenty of folks arriving and getting into the festival spirit before the music officially kicked off. Grey Fox is full of people making music in the campgrounds as well as on the stages big and small. It has a wonderful way of pulling in the campground pickers with an open mic night the Wednesday before the stages are taken over by the hired acts on Thursday, and through the rest of the weekend. Lots of folks get to take the stage and show off some of their talents at the open mic.

Then, starting on Thursday, begins the festival itself, featuring a wide range of music and performers. There was traditional bluegrass, as well as all sorts of other progressive or related music showcased throughout the festival. They have emerging artist spots where young, hard-working new performers get to dazzle the audiences with their skills, as well as some stages that feature some of the legends of Appalachian music. Then there is the sponsored jam tents, The Kids Academy, The Family Tent, plus workshops and lots of vendors offering a little something for everyone. It creates a great mix to keep us all busy and enchanted throughout the weekend.

Here are some little tastes from Wednesday and Thursday of Grey Fox 2025.

Alice Gerrard, Laurie Lewis, and Kimber Ludiker Grey Fox 2025

The Jean Baptiste Cardinuea Show at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Emerging Artist spotlight July 2025 in Oakhill, NY.

Cecilia, a band from Quebec, Canada

Lindsay Lou band

Henhouse Prowlers

And here are some photos to catch a few more tastes of all the music and fun.