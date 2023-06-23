Thursday at Charlotte Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by John Lawless

Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Thursday marked the start of the 51st Charlotte Bluegrass Festival. It is held at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte (pronounced Shar-lot), Michigan. Wes Pettinger took over promotion of the festival several years ago after the passing of long time promoter Jim Wilder. A full campground greeted the fans who drove in Thursday. Terri Grannis and Duffy Brown hold down the MC slots as they have for several years. GBS Sound makes each band sound its best.

A new band with some seasoned musicians kicked off the stage show. The Next Paige is a Michigan based band that is headed by the owners of Paige Capo, Brian and Lisa Paige. They have a traditional sound that was enjoyed by the audience.

Crabgrass from Ohio was up next. The band is headed by brothers Andy and Kevin Crabtree. There are a festival favorite in the Michigan/Ohio/Indiana area.

Michigan/Ohio band Harbourtown is the host band for both Charlotte and the Marshall Bluegrass Festivals. They are playing in a wide variety of festivals from Michigan to Tennessee. The band features musicians who have played with Don Rigsby, Marty Raybon, and Bill Monroe.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band has become a Charlotte regular – promoter Pettinger was the banjo player for the band for three or four years. He joined the band for a few tunes during the second set. He and current banjoist Anthony Howell did a couple twin banjo tunes. On Saturday morning the band will host The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrument Petting Zoo. Kids of all ages will get to play instruments and be mentored by the band.

Williamson Branch made their Michigan debut to close out the day’s show. They are a high-energy family band that keeps an audience enthralled. They will return on Friday for two more sets of fun.

The David Mayfield Parade, The Amanda Cook Band, and the Kody Norris Show will join the Friday lineup. Saturday sees New Outlook, The Lonesome River Band, Full Cord, and Michael Cleveland joining Kody Norris for another big day of music.

Support your local music venues.

MC Terry Grannis at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Duffy Brown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Next Paige at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Next Paige at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Paige with The Next Paige at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Next Paige at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Next Paige at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lisa Paige with The Next Paige at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Video coverage at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
GBS Productions sound crew at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Crabgrass at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Crabtree with Crabgrass at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Billy Conley with Crabgrass at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Andy Crabtree with Crabgrass at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Cope with Crabgrass at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Crabgrass at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Billy Sparks with Crabgrass at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dana Cupp with Harbourtown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Anthony Howell with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamey Pittman with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Autrey with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Izaak Daniels with Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Debbie Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Melody Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kadence Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Caroline Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Debbie Williamson with Williamson Branch at the 2023 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today