Thursday at Brown County Bluegrass

Posted on by Bill Warren

New Mountain Heritage at the 2025 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 2025 Brown County Bluegrass Festival stage show kicked off Thursday afternoon in Ohio. Promoters Allen Dyer and Edgar Loudermilk greeted the crowd.

Luke and Lucy Lindblom are handling the sound. These young siblings are making their mark as an excellent sound company. Terri Grannis is the MC, and is also the publicist for Edgar and several other festivals.

New Mountain Heritage opened the show. They have played together for many years with a blend of bluegrass and bluegrass gospel. Thet were also the entertainment for Wednesday’s fish fry.

Harbourtown made the trek from Michigan to entertain. Edgar filled in on bass. Band leader, Jeremie Cole, is the promoter of the Marshall Bluegrass Festival held in Marshall, Michigan in late July.

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road is a co-hosting with the Edgar Loudermilk Band. Lorraine and Allen Dyer have partnered with Edgar on several festivals. Jordan announced that her fiddle player, Warren Blair, will be appearing at the IBMA Award show as part of the Bluegrass Cardinals, who are being inducted into the IBMA Hall of Fame in September.

Arnold Smith brought his mandolin to the show and Lorraine autographed it for him. A couple had seen the band on the Song of the Mountains television broadcast. They made the trip to the festival to see Carolina Road live and get a picture with the band.

The Lonesome River rolled in without their bus – Bonnie Brown. The bus has been in the shop for a couple months for major repairs. Sammy said, “In the words of Harley Gabbard – ‘It’s nothing that XX dollars won’t fix!'” You’ll have to ask Sammy how many dollars that XX was. All the same, the band put on their always stellar show bringing back some old favorites along with some new songs.

Edgar and his band closed out the day with a rousing set of music.

Friday and Saturday promise more great bluegrass music. Danny Paisley and Junior Sisk will join Lorraine for some “True Grass” on Friday.

Head for the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown, Ohio for lots of good music.

Support your local music venues.

