The Grascals at Blue Highway Fest 2024 (10/10/24) – photo © Laci Mack

Laci Mack spent the day yesterday at the 2024 Blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap, VA. She says that the roads were clear to Bullitt Park, and the weather looks glorious for the weekend ahead.

She was only able to stay the day, but shared these lovely photos from her time in Big Stone Gap.