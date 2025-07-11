Throwdown Thursday to Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Kentucky’s Throwdown Thursday band to the label, including several well-known bluegrass veterans.

As the name suggests, the group began playing together as a weekly jam session during COVID, and once they recognized that they had developed a true band sound, they decided to take the music to the people. All of the members have years of professional experience with top level touring groups, and they are bringing those skills to bear on new music for Mountain Fever.

Katie Penn Jenkins is on fiddle and vocals, with Justin Jenkins on banjo, Evan Maynard on mandolin and vocals, Ronald Mosley on guitar and vocals, and Kyle Perkins on bass.

Amanda Cook with Mountain Fever says that they have high hopes for these latest signees.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Throwdown Thursday to the Mountain Fever family. Their electrifying energy, tight musicianship, and deep roots in bluegrass tradition make them a perfect fit for our roster. We can’t wait to share their music with the world.”

Look for a number of singles soon from Throwndown Thursday and Mountain Fever Records.