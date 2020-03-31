Throwback pictures from Candidpix

We are all in this “social distancing” boat together even though we are far apart.

I thought it would brighten all of our days to look back at some of the pictures from the Candidpix.info archives.

These are from the 2004 Charlotte, Michigan Bluegrass Festival.

Tommy Brown and County Line Grass was a staple at both Charlotte and Milan for several years. You might recognize the youngster playing the banjo – no not Tommy – Jereme! You’ll see him these days with the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road were just beginning their national touring. Lorraine has become quite a force in the bluegrass world.

It seems as though Larry Stephenson has been around forever. He has maintained his sound through all the changes through 30+ years. Many of today’s top musicians have played with Larry over the years. The Lewis Family has retired, but Little Roy carries on with the Little Roy and Lizzy Show. He carries on the high energy that we all loved. I think of all of the bands I have seen, I miss the Lewis Family the most.

The appearance of the Osborne Brothers was one to remember. Sonny had a shoulder operation and was unable to play. Dana Cupp stepped up in his stead. Sonny still sang. Everyone should listen to the Osborne Brothers recordings to appreciate his top shelf singing. Sonny retired after the 2004 season. We can catch up with him on his “Ask Sonny Anything” column here at Bluegrass Today. He gives a lot of insight on the bluegrass world.

I hope you enjoy this little blast from the past.

Support your local music venues in any way you can during this difficult time.