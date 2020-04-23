Throwback photos from 2005 Lewis Family Homecoming

Let’s wander back to the 2005 edition of the Lewis Family Homecoming, their annual festival. Norman Adams and Tony Anderson were the promoters. Norman and Judy are promoting the current festival, held at the Elijah Clark State Park in Lincolnton, Georgia. The Lewis Family were the hosts, so some shenanigans were always on the docket.

Gene and Johnnie Daniell ran sound at all of the A&A festivals until Gene’s untimely passing.

The Village Singers were always popular at Adams and Anderson Festivals, singing Chuck Wagon Gang-style Gospel music. The band was the Goad family with “Ol Shirley” on the bass.

The James King Band was often at these festivals as well. This year Little Roy and James came rolling in as Abbot and Costello, to the delight of the crowd. The band lineup included Adam Haynes, Kevin Prater, and Ben Greene. Lizzy Long was Roy’s partner in crime! We all miss James’ storytelling music.

The Lewis Family was all family members in 2005. They included Miggie, Janice, Polly, Roy, Travis Lewis, and Lewis Phillips. They were all gracious hosts who had a kind word for everyone.

Gerald Evans and Paradise were in great demand back then. The band consisted of Gerald, Chris Hill on the banjo, Duane Sparks on guitar, and Glen “Cookie” Inman on bass. Gerald is missed by all who knew him.

The Crowe Brothers were and still are favorites at festivals. The lineup then was Josh, Wayne, Josh’s son, and Cody Shuler.

Gary Waldrep has also been a perennial favorite. His aunt, Donna Townsell, has been his bass player for all these years.

Leroy Troy always presents great music and some of the banjo tricks that take us back to the days of entertainers like Uncle Dave Macon.

The Cherryholmes Family was one of the hottest bands on the circuit in 2005. Molly, BJ, Skip, and Cia were youngsters performing with Jere and Sandy. Jere and Sandy are retired, but each of the kids has their own musical journey now.

Many of the festival goers went to the Lewis Family Pavilion on Saturday morning to see the plaques honoring Mom and Pop Lewis, along with many of Roy’s instruments and many family pictures.

This festival went on hiatus for a few years, but is back as the Little Roy and Lizzie Festival. It is slated for the Last weekend of April/first weekend of May in 2021.

Stay tuned for more memories of past festivals.

Many bands are doing online performances. Please support them in any way possible, and support your local music venues in any way you can.