Three Seasons from The Henhouse Prowlers

For their first new single of 2025 for Dark Shadow Recording, The Henhouse Prowlers have chosen one written by their guitarist, Chris Dollar, about the passing of the years.

Titled Three Seasons, the song serves up a metaphor for our life as it relates to the cycle of the seasons.

Dollar says that it occurred to him that each 12 month period sees the whole sequence of life, death, and rebirth played out.

“This song was inspired by watching the shadows from my window change where they fall through the course of a year, and how eventually they end up back at the beginning. The three seasons are, to me, the seasons of life (Spring, Summer, Fall) brought to you by the season of death (Winter). It is a necessary cycle of rebirth that happens every year, and it wasn’t until I wrote this song that I began to be more conscious of what an entire year of time feels like.”

He uses one of the most familiar chord progressions in western pop music to tell his tale, with a punchy rhythm held together with driving banjo from Ben Wright. Bandmates Jake Howard and Jon Goldfine contribute mandolin and bass, respectively.

Check it out…

Three Seasons is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct.