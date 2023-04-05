Three Arrows – new banjo tune from Daniel Grindstaff

Bonfire Music Group has a new single this week for banjo man Daniel Grindstaff, an instrumental with a message of love and support.

Titled Three Arrows, it’s a straight ahead banjo tune in the bluegrass vein, but Daniel says that it has an extra special meaning to him.

“I wrote this song for my boys, Owen and Finn, and it happens to be the first instrumental I’ve written that I have recorded. The talented friends who joined me in the studio are Trey Hensley, Andy Leftwich, Stephen Burwell, and Kent Blanton – as great players can do; these guys captured my vision for this tune perfectly.

Making the song even more special, Three Arrows is the down syndrome support symbol, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the FRIENDS Down Syndrome support group in East Tennessee, a non-profit organization very close to my heart. Music can lift spirits and bring a smile; I hope that’s what this tune does while also embracing this wonderful organization.”

Three Arrows will be included on Daniel’s upcoming Heroes and Friends album, a 10-track release where each tune carries a special sentiment relating to people who have meant a lot to him over the past 20 years. During that time, he has worked with Jim & Jesse, stood in on banjo with The Osborne Brothers, toured with Bobby Osborne and Marty Raybon, and served as one half of a chart topping duo with Tim Raybon as Merle Monroe.

One of those friends referenced in the album title is Rob McCoury, who says of Grindstaff…

“I’ve known Daniel for many years, and he’s been a great picker from the first time I met him! This project I believe is a testament to that. He and I are both very heavily influenced by Earl Scruggs, J.D. Crowe, and Sonny Osborne. You can hear those inflections in this great recording! But, make no mistake, this is pure Daniel Grindstaff! Nice work Pal!”

Check out Three Arrows…

Three Arrows is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.