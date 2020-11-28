Three 2021 Golden Guitar nominations for Kristy Cox

Australian bluegrass singer, Kristy Cox, has secured three nominations for the 2021 Golden Guitar Awards. Since 1973, these awards have honored the best in country and bluegrass music down under, with trophies presented during the Tamworth Country Music Festival each year.

Kristy received nods for:

Female Artist of the Year

Traditional Album of the Year for No Headlights

Bluegrass Recording of the Year for Finger Picking Good with Tommy Emmanuel

Other nominees in the Bluegrass Recording of the Year category include:

Cold Moon – Allison Forbes & The Weeping Willows

Breakfast – Charlie & Jensen

Darlin’ William’s Gone- Pete Denahy

Wheels Won’t Roll – The Weeping Willows

In a typical year, the Country Music Festival sprawls across the city of Tamworth in New South Wales, running for ten days with a mix of free and ticketed events. People travel from all over Australia and beyond to spend time with the music and tour the region. The Golden Guitar Awards Show closes the festival, and is an important destination for musicians and fans across the continent.

The 2021 awards will be held via online streaming instead on Saturday, January 23, supported by Toyota and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Best of luck to all the 2021 nominees, with hopes for a live festival in ’22!