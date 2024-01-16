Thompson introduces new D-EIS limited edition guitar

Preston Thompson Guitars in Sisters, OR has announced a very special new model, the D-EIS-PKT, built in limited numbers in honor of their late founder, and to mark the 10th anniversary of their facility in Oregon.

Thompson, who passed away in 2019, was a dedicated and talented luthier who started his own company after years of careful study of the classic dreadnoughts of the 1930s. As a bluegrass music fan, he knew that these guitars were most prized by pickers, and his close friendship with Charles Sawtelle of Hot Rize fame gave him access to a collection of rare and fine instruments to examine.

Starting out on the east coast, working with Charles Fox and then Randy Wood, Preston developed a reputation as a top builder of both the dreadnought and the smaller body styles popularized by Martin in the 20th century. The shop he built in Oregon continues building in his name, and the current staff and owners wanted to remember him with this signature guitar.

The D-EIS-PKT is the company’s first Sitka spruce topped guitar, modeled after a guitar Preston built in 1983. East Indian rosewood is used for the back and sides, with maple binding along the fingerboard, headstock, and sides. Red abalone trims the rosette and the top, with a similar strip down the back. The neck is made from Honduran mahogany with an ebony fingerboard, decorated with slotted diamonds and squares.

Only ten of these guitars will be made each year, and all will have consecutive serial numbers. The 2024 price for the D-EIS-PKT is $9,950. They can be ordered from any Thompson Guitar dealers, or directly from the Thompson shop.

More details and additional photos can be found online.