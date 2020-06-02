Thompson introduces limited edition Molly Tuttle guitar

Preston Thompson Guitars in Oregon has introduced their newest model, a limited edition signature guitar designed in cooperation with Molly Tuttle.

Molly began her music career as a bluegrass artist, starting as a young girl performing with her family in northern California. Even before she finished school, great things were being predicted for this talented artist, which are starting to be realized now. Following a music education in Boston, Tuttle now lives in Nashville where she is pursuing a successful calling as a fast-rising acoustic Americana artist.

But her bluegrass chops shine through whatever else she may be doing with her music, including a demand for a highly responsive personal instrument. A Thompson endorser for some time, Molly can now boast of one of the greatest tributes any instrumentalist can achieve, having a signature model in her name offered for sale by a top builder.

The new DMT-SMA is a truly special guitar, offered in any of the body sizes Thompson makes. Her personal guitar is a dreadnaught body, with sinker mahogany back and sides, an Adirondack spruce top, and a lightly shaded tobacco sunburst. The fingerboard is decorated with a unique fern leaf inlay pattern at the high and low ends, and distinctive redwood dots surrounded by an abalone ring.

Thompson will make only 30 of these guitars, suggesting that they will be prized not only for their tone and projection, but for their rarity as well.

Molly created this video on Facebook when she first received hers several weeks ago, describing the features and playing a tune or two for everyone online.

Thompson is selling these Molly Tuttle DMT-SMA guitars for $7850. Orders can be processed through your favorite Thompson dealer, or by contacting the company directly.

Further details and specifications can be seen online.