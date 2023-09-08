This Time Around from Gary Nichols

RBR Entertainment has a smokin’ new single from blues-inflected grasser Gary Nichols, This Time Around, which deals with the destructive habits that nearly cost him his career… and his life.

Gary made a big splash as the lead singer with The Steeldrivers, coming into the band in 2010 for the departing Chris Stapleton. Those expecting a let down without Stapleton saw the group instead continue to rise, with a pair of successful albums over the next seven years, including a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2015.

But the road life is rarely healthy for those who fall to substance abuse, and Nichols left The Steeldrivers in 2017 to get his life in order. Having accomplished just that, he is back with a passion, and a drive to share the message of recovery with all those still trapped by drug and alcohol abuse.

This Time Around is a distillation of that theme, written by Nichols with Billy Droze and Terry Herd, about how it is possible to be a different person and live a better life.

Gary is powerfully psyched about the track.

“This Time Around is an absolute BURNER!. It sounds a little like ZZ Top with a banjo and fiddle. It’s all about my mission to help every person I can who is struggling with addiction.”

With Gary on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from Scott Vestal on banjo, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Greg Martin on bass.

Have a listen…

This Time Around is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. The track is also offered for download purchase directly from the label. Radio programmers can get the single via AirPlay Direct.

Gary Nichols is currently touring with Billy Droze and his band, offering a one-two on-stage punch. You can check his tour stops online.