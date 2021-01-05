This My Friend from Under The Rocks

From British Columbia in western Canada comes Under The Rocks, a young progressive bluegrass band who have been performing together since 2016. They have a new album due in March, with a first single released this week titled This My Friend.

The group consists of Chris Baxter on mandolin and banjo, Jordan Klassen on guitar, Drew Schulz on bass, and Chloe Davidson on fiddle and mandolin – a three-time Provincial Fiddle champion and Canadian Masters competitor. Their focus is on original music composed within the band that both excites and inspires.

This My Friend was written by Schulz, who tells us how it came to be.

“I wrote this song five years ago, and it was arranged by the entire band for the upcoming album. As my friend Bryce was leaving the town we both grew up in, he had collected photos of our friends from over the years, and asked if I would write a song for him that he could listen to as he looks over the photos of all of us.

It just so happened I was also falling in love with a girl who was leaving our hometown for school halfway across the country. My best friend and the girl I loved were both leaving me. So this song was written for my friend Bryce, but was also written for my girlfriend Akela (still together 5 years later), even though Bryce still thinks it was only for him. It’s a song about loved ones leaving you for a time, and dreaming of the day they’ll be back.”

Here’s a taste…

The single for This My Friend is available now through iTunes, and can be heard in its entirety on Spotify.