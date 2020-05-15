This Heart Of Mine video from Crandall Creek

Skip to content
West Virginia’s
Crandall Creek is back with another single and music video, again featuring the lead vocals of their talented bass player, Lili Gadd.
It’s one written by Gadd, along with guitarist Jerry Andrews and singer Kathy Wigman Lesnock, called
. Like the previous single, This Heart Of Mine , the song will be included on the band’s upcoming Bell Buckle Records album, Drivin’ Me Insane Headed South, expected in June.
This time they have a tender ballad for us, about the promise and pain of young love. The singer is reflecting on how wonderful her relationship appeared at the start, only to reach the understanding that it wouldn’t have worked no matter how hard she tried.
Together with Gadd, Andrews, and Lesnock, Crandall Creek is Heather Wharton on fiddle, and Dustin Terpenning on mandolin.
The video was directed by Liam Peck, and shot on a farm near the band’s home in Moundsville, WV. Valerie Smith and Jamie Peck did the editing.
This Heart Of Mine is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
