Think of What You’ve Done from Trish Plays Bass

Trish Plays Bass, aka Trish Imbrogno of Pittsburgh, has chosen one of the most classic of classic Stanley Brothers songs for her first ever single, from her debut album expected this fall.

Her cut of Think of What You’ve Done is set to release tomorrow, July 18, recorded with an all-star, all-female band, and we have it this evening as an early premiere.

Imbrogno is a legit bass player, having studied the instrument since she was 14, with further tutelage at Duquesne University. Her experience as a professional includes time with the California Philharmonic, World Civic, and Butler (PA) Symphony Orchestras.

Since becoming infatuated with bluegrass and country music, Trish has taken instruction from Missy Raines, David McLaughlin, and Alan Bartram. She’s recorded and performed with The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Crandall Creek, Casual Hobos, Shameless Hex, Dead and In The Way, Shelf Life String Band, Joe McGuinness, and Emily Pinkerton, and is currently a member of Sweaty Already String Band, Molly Alphabet Band, and Grant Street Grifters.

We say all that to make the point that this lady has the street cred on both sides of the music world, with everything she needs to be taken seriously in both bluegrass and classical music.

For Think of What You’ve Done, Trish has pulled in Becky Buller on fiddle, Murphy Henry on banjo, Rainy Miatke on mandolin and Dede Wyland on guitar. Imbrogno plays bass and sings the lead, with Murphy and Dede adding harmony.

Have a listen to what they’ve come up with.

Think of What You’ve Done will be available July 18 from popular download and streaming services online.

It will also be included on the full Trish Plays Bass EP, Bluegrass Love Songs, Volume One, set for release November 7.