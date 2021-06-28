Skip to content
Mountain Home Music has released a fourth single for Jaelee Roberts, taken from their upcoming album together. This time it’s a lovely mid-tempo number, , with a bluegrass/acoustic country vibe. Think Again
Bluegrass doesn’t have two many father/daughter label mates, but Jaelee and her dad, Danny Roberts, mandolinist with The Gracsals, make the exception. Both record for Mountain Home, and the young Ms. Roberts has been drinking in lessons in the music business from the time she was knee high. Now, while still in college, Jaelee is recording for a label, and is a member of one of the hottest acts in our music,
Sister Sadie.
This new song comes from Marla Cannon-Goodman and Shane Stockton, both veterans of Nashville’s Music Row, which uses two subtle shades of difference in the meaning of the title phrase as the singer makes a decision to end a relationship. Roberts is supported on the track by Alan Bibey on mandolin, Tony Wray on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson on mandolin, Jimmy Mattingley on fiddle, and album producer Tim Surrett on bass.
Jaelee says that this one came to her through the Sister Sadie sisterhood.
“
Think Again is such a well-written song that goes straight to the heart. My Sister Sadie bandmate, Deanie Richardson, brought the demo to me, and the very first time I heard it I knew immediately that I had to record it…it’s just that kind of song! When I sing Think Again I can see the story unfolding in my mind, because the words are very visual, and I think that most people will relate to it. Who hasn’t experienced that final goodbye when you absolutely know that a relationship is over and it’s time to move on? This song tells that classic story with emotional lyrics and a beautiful melody – and a little bit of attitude, too!”
Have a listen…
Think Again from Jaelee Roberts is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
