They Call It Bluegrass video from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

With their next album from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Bill Monroe’s ol’ Mandolin, set for release later this month, Pinecastle Records has produced a new music video for a second single from the record.

It’s for They Call It Bluegrass, written by popular North Carolina radio host Larry Nixon, a song very much in keeping with the paleo-traditionalist movement championed by Lorraine and her band. Guitarist and vocalist Allen Dyer leads the group through a presentation of what they love about bluegrass music, starting with Earl Scruggs and his five string banjo.

A very catchy number, it lays claim to North Carolina’s role in the development of the music we all love, with a couple of classic Scruggs tunes worked in.

The video captures the band performing it live on stage at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music in Garner, NC.

Bill Monroe’s ol’ Mandolin is set for release August 21 on Pinecastle. Pre-orders are available now online.

Radio programmers can download the album’s two singles now at AirPlay Direct.