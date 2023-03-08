These Ole Blues from Missy Raines, with Danny Paisley

Compass Records is announcing today Highlander, a new album from Missy Raines, expected early this fall. A debut single is also available, which find the veteran bassist and vocalist teamed up with traditional bluegrass icon, Danny Paisley.

This first look at the album is These Ole Blues, which was written by Loretta Lynn and her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell. It appeared on Loretta’s next to last recording in 2018, produced as a slow country shuffle. Missy gives it a bluegrass feel, and delivers it in a duet style with Danny’s assistance.

She says that asking Paisley to sing this one with her was like revisiting her past.

“Danny was a natural choice for this song because he has an edge and a soulfulness to his voice that cuts deep, and because his voice defines a lot of what bluegrass singing is to me. He belts line after line with seeming abandon, all the while reminding you that he is in complete control. Danny’s voice and his sound are a part of the soundtrack of my earliest influences.”

And he returns the compliment, and raises her one.

“Singing and playing with Missy has always been a dream of mine, ever since her days back in the Shenandoah Valley where we’d all play gigs together. These Ole Blues is a powerful song, with high tenor vocals and triple fiddles! It’s a bluegrass classic!”

Those triple fiddles are played by Darol Anger, Shad Cobb, and Missy’s Allegheny bandmate, Ellie Hakanson, with further support from the rest of Allegheny, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Eli Gilbert on banjo, and Ben Garnett on guitar.

Have a listen…

These Ole Blues will be available on March 10 from popular download and streaming services online.

Expect to hear more about Highlander over the coming months, which was produced by Alison Brown, with guest appearances by Laurie Lewis, Dudley Connell, Kathy Mattea, Michael Cleveland, Rob Ickes, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.