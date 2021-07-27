These Days I Stand Alone from Don Rigsby

Don Rigsby has been a major actor in bluegrass music for three decades now. During that time he has been a part of several of the top acts in our business, from The Bluegrass Cardinals and Lonesome River Band, to J.D. Crowe & The New South to Longview, and his current assignment as a founding member of Flashback with other Crowe alums Richard Bennett and Curt Chapman.

While there have been notable solo projects from Rigsby along the way, most of his output has been in ensemble settings. A first single is available this week from a new project for RBR Entertainment with Don out front, and it finds the singer and mandolinist in an uncharacteristic position.

These Days I Stand Alone, co-written with Billy Droze, is the story of Don’s life in song, and an announcement of his career as a front man and solo artist. For most of this past thirty years he has been focused on older music and the traditions of bluegrass, with hardly a peek into his private life which, like all of ours, has had its up and downs.

Rigsby is supported on the track by Jason Roller on guitar, Greg Martin on bass, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Elmer Burchett on banjo. Larry Cordle and Billy Droze provide vocal harmonies.

It’s a truly thoughtful and engaging song with a powerful and positive message, sung and played beautifully by this veteran grasser.

These Days I Stand Alone by Don Rigsby is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.