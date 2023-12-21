There’s A Song In There Somewhere from The Price Sisters

McCoury Music has announced February 16 as the release date for their first album with The Price Sisters, and have a third single to share from them this week as well.

Between The Lines is the name of the record, and it marks not only their debut with the new label, but also with Ronnie McCoury producing. Of the twin sisters, Lauren is the mandolinist, and she has long held Ronnie in high esteem.

“We love what Ronnie does in the bluegrass realm, but also beyond that,” she said.

With her twin Leanna on fiddle, the two grew up in Ohio, just along the border with West Virginia. Their parents both loved old time and bluegrass music, and since they sang at home all the time, the girls quickly picked it up as well. Mom used to teach them vocal parts as she would drive them to school, so sibling harmony was part of their repertoire long before the two of them ever hit a stage.

The Price girls were performing together during their teenage years, and went to bluegrass finishing school at the Kentucky School of Traditional Music for college, under the tutelage of Bobby Osborne and the other fine faculty there at Hazard Community & Technical College.

Now leading their own band, featuring Conner Vlietstra on guitar, Trevor Holder on banjo, and Bobby Osborne II on upright bass, they focus exclusively on traditional bluegrass. The Prices decided to track live as a band this time at McCoury’s suggestion, and ended up with a polished 15 track project set to hit next year.

Leanna says they worked very hard on this album.

“We wanted to make something that we felt really put our stamp on the industry; that we felt proud of every aspect of it.”

As a new single, they have chosen There’s A Song In There Somewhere, written by written by Cowboy Jack Clement and Don Robertson. The lyrics sing the praises of bluegrass music, a sentiment we heartily endorse.

Lauren is also quite proud of how ir turned out.

“This is how I wanted to sound my whole entire life.”

Have a listen to There’s A Song In There Somewhere…

There’s A Song In There Somewhere is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for Between The Lines should be enabled soon.