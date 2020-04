There’s A High Lonesome Sound video from Danny Joines

Danny Joines, Tennessee singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, has released a single for one of his latest compositions, along with a music video that plays out the story. He has worked in the country, Gospel, and bluegrass fields, and had recently spent time as the fiddle, harmonica, and mando-man with Christian Davis.

As you might guess from the title of the single, There’s A High Lonesome Sound, it’s all about Bill Monroe, and the rich legacy of music he has left for the rest of us to enjoy. A Kentucky native, Danny grew up inspired by the Monroe sound, and he puts it here into his own bluesy bluegrass style.

Have a look and a listen in this video shot on Monroe’s homeplace in Rosine, featuring the ghost of Big Mon.

There’s A High Lonesome Sound is available for sale now wherever you stream or download music online, or directly from Joines’ web site.