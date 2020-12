There Is A Reason video from Sarah Chapman

Sarah Chapman has released another music video today from her debut album, Winnebago, released earlier this year.

It’s her cover of There Is A Reason, a lovely song of faith written by Ron Block and first recorded by Alison Krauss & Union Station back in 1997. Ron did a masterful job of reducing the depth of Christian theology into a three minute song, and Sarah delivers a fine rendition here.

This talented young singer from northern Alabama is a natural vocalist, with the sort of soft edges that helped establish Krauss into a superstar some years ago.

Enjoy…

There Is A Reason, and the full Winnebago album, is available wherever you stream or download music online.