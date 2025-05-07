Theorem – Pythagoras

Formed by students of the esteemed bluegrass program at ETSU in Johnson City, TN, Pythagoras is a self-described progressive band which combines elements of traditional bluegrass and jam grass alongside fresh, contemporary ideas. The group’s debut album, appropriately titled Theorem, demonstrates their youthful energy and creativity as a unit.

The opening track, Evicted Boy, by guitarist Grant Dresnok, is a song that touches on the idea of not being able to return to your past. Along with Dresnok on guitar and vocals, the group also consists of Gracie Mae Grossman on fiddle, Joe Henson on mandolin, Lexi Wagnitz on bass, and Gabe Hebert on banjo. Simplicity, also by Grant, talks of moving on at the end of a chapter in life. This latter track features excellent vocal work from Dresnok, Henson, and Wagnitz.

Caymus Reel is the first of two instrumentals on this recording. Written by Henson and Grossman, this track has an incredibly catchy melody. The other tune, Waiting On Murphy, by Grossman and Deanie Richardson, is a riveting piece that demonstrates Gracie Mae’s prowess on the fiddle. Both of these instrumental pieces feature guest banjoist Alex Genova.

Another piece that features guest instrumentalists is An Old Gray Stone. Written by Tim Stafford, this song is a reflection of someone wondering what will be thought of them after they’ve left this earth. Troy Boone and Jeff Partin provide excellent guitar and dobro accompaniment on this track.

Along with the original compositions, a few different covers can be found here. Jack Rabbit is a fun bluegrass take on the song recorded by Elton John in 1973, while Friend of the Devil is a brilliant, progressive interpretation of one of the Grateful Dead’s signature songs. The most ambitious cover by far though is If I Ever Get Around to Living, originally recorded by rock guitarist John Mayer in 2012. Clocking in at 7:52, this is a jam grass rendition in every sense.

The album closes with License to Steal. Written by Lexi Wagnitz, this is a powerful piece about someone feeling betrayal by a person they thought was a true friend. Wagnitz’s lead vocals capture the emotion within the song’s lyrics.

Pythagoras is a band that is somewhat grounded in tradition, yet by the same coin not afraid to push the envelope with their zealous creativity. With the band name referencing the infamous Carlton Haney interview given at IBMA in the late 1990s, one can’t help but wonder what the bluegrass hall of famer would’ve thought of this exciting, young ensemble.