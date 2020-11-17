Theo & Brenna to Deluge Music for management representation

Nashville sibling bluegrass duo, Theo & Brenna, has signed with the newly-formed agency, Deluge Music Management, for exclusive management representation.

Theo and Brenna MacMillan grew up in Kentucky, as two of twelve brothers and sisters. When it became clear that music was his passion, Theo moved to Nashville in 2016. Two years later Brenna followed, as soon as she finished college, and they started their own band in 2018. Both of them contribute to the singing and songwriting part of the equation, and have released a first, independently produced album, When You Go.

A new single was released in September, Let Us Breathe Again, voicing the frustration of living under COVID-19 restrictions for most of this year.

Deluge Music Management is a new effort from Deluge Music, which had primarily focused on music publishing before this time. Their recent addition of Chris Alderman gives this ability to the company, which the MacMillans say will offer them untold new opportunities.

“We have a great connection with Chris. We feel like this partnership will take us to the next level both professionally and musically. We look forward to working with Deluge to broaden our audience and influence in the world of bluegrass music.”

Here’s a listen to their latest single.

Alderman has high for his latest clients as well.

“Myself and the Deluge Music team are so excited to be working with this incredible sibling duo. Theo & Brenna have amazing harmonies, musicianship, and songwriting skills. Their energetic live shows will be so refreshing once travel and venues are fully open. Can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store for Theo & Brenna.”

You can keep up with Theo & Brenna on the web site and social media.