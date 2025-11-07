Them’s Fightin’ Words! Feud re-erupts among bluegrass stars

What began as a harmless case of missing snacks has now escalated into what experts are calling “the most Appalachian feud since the Hatfields and McCoys switched to decaf.”

The self-proclaimed “music phenomenon” known as The Cleverlys, along with Darren Nicholson of The Darren Nicholson Band and Caleb Smith of Balsam Range, are once again at odds — just in time for their shared appearance at the Balsam Range Art of Music Festival, December 5–6, in picturesque Lake Junaluska, North Carolina.

It all started years ago when Dr. Digger Cleverly, patriarch of the parody-bluegrass dynasty, accused Darren Nicholson (then a member of Balsam Range) of “living in the band van and stealing all the good snacks.” The alleged loot? Cheetos, Kit-Kats, corn (source unverified), and — the ultimate betrayal — double-dipping the Nutella in peanut butter.

Things took a darker (and smellier) turn when Digger reportedly mailed a Whitman’s Sampler box filled with animal feces to the Balsam Range camp. Sources close to both bands say the “gift really stunk up relations for a while.”

A short-lived truce was brokered by Sammy Shelor of Lonesome River Band, but peace went down the drain — literally — when a plunger was presented on stage at a later festival appearance.

Now, with all groups slated to share the same stage once more this December, tensions are high and the banjos are tuned for battle. Digger recently reignited the feud by referring to Darren as a “rabid hepatitis monkey with COVID.” Darren, visibly offended, fired back by mocking Digger’s hair — an act widely regarded as “below the belt but historically justified.”

Meanwhile, Caleb Smith has been accused of mailing Digger “an ugly stage dress to match his hair,” while Digger has begun circulating rumors that Darren underwent plastic surgery — including a Brazilian Butt Lift. Nicholson responded with shocking allegations involving the good doctor and some innocent sheep…. Things are getting quite heated.

When reached for comment, Digger said, “I only speak the truth — even when I have to make it up.” Darren replied, “I ain’t saying it’s true… but if I did have one, it’d be the best-looking butt in bluegrass.”

Festival organizers urge fans to “come for the music, stay for the drama,” while reminding attendees that security will confiscate all plungers, Nutella jars, and suspicious candy boxes at the gate.

The Balsam Range Art of Music Festival runs December 5–6, 2025, at Lake Junaluska, NC. Witness the bluegrass showdown of the decade — live, loud, and possibly messy.