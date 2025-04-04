The Wrong Girl video from Kristy Cox

Billy Blue Records has cooked up a fun music video for their new single with Kristy Cox, a grassed-up reworking of Lee Ann Womack’s The Wrong Girl, originally released in 2004. It’s included on Kristy’s current Let It Burn album.

Written by Liz Rose and Pat McLaughlin, the lyrics tell a young hotshot who seems to have it all that, in fact, he’s chosen a girl who isn’t right for him. That message comes from our hero, the narrator here, who presents herself as the antidote. Though she’s quite serious, it’s a lighthearted treatise which Cox gives the precisely perfect treatment.

Kristy says that this song has been a favorite of hers for some time.

“I have been a huge Lee Ann Woman fan since I was a little girl and have always loved this song, The Wrong Girl. I’ve always wondered how it would sound as a bluegrass tune, and Jerry Salley, my producer, helped make that a reality. I had so much fun recording this, and I hope you enjoy listening to it, as well.”

For the music video, Cox and her band, Grasstime, assemble in the living room and shoot it live. On screen with her are guitarist Robbie Morris, Allan Sanders on banjo, Jason Bailey on mandolin, Rachel Baiman on fiddle, and Cody Tinnin on bass.

Everyone gets into the spirit of this clever number, and turns in a winning performance.

The Wrong Girl is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.