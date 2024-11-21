The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel – and new video

Posted on by Bryce LaFoon

Madeline Dierauf with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel (11/20/24) – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce LaFoon with Lightshifter Studios caught The Wilder Flower last night in Asheville, NC, opening for Mipso at The Orange Peel.

But before we get to his photographs, the Flower girls also have a new music video to share, a song written and sung by banjo player Molly Johnson, entitled Stronger. It’s one included on the group’s current release, If I Wait Any Longer, that nicely showcases this young lady’s talents as a singer, writer, and instrumentalist, even while still a teen.

She’s joined by bandmates Danielle Yother on guitar and Madeline Dierauf on fiddle, with Dan Hendricks on bass.

And now, Bryce’s images from last night’s show. We also see Norbert McGettigan III on bass and Ryan Stigmon on steel, both of whom appear on If I Wait Any Longer.

The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Molly Johnson with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Madeline Dierauf with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Danielle Yother with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Madeline Dierauf with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Danielle Yother with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Madeline Dierauf with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Molly Johnson with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Molly Johnson with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Norbert McGettigan III with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Molly Johnson with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Danielle Yother with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Danielle Yother with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Molly Johnson with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Madeline Dierauf with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ryan Stigmon with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Molly Johnson with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Danielle Yother with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Madeline Dierauf with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Danielle Yother with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ryan Stigmon with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Molly Johnson with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Danielle Yother with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ryan Stigmon with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (11/20/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon

About the Author

Bryce LaFoon

Bryce is a music and wedding photographer from Asheville, NC. He covers bluegrass events in the south east including, MerleFest, Earl Scruggs Fest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and Suwannee roots revival. When Bryce isn’t covering events, he spends his time in the North Carolina mountains with his wife and two boys going on little adventures.

