The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel – and new video

Madeline Dierauf with The Wilder Flower at The Orange Peel (11/20/24) – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce LaFoon with Lightshifter Studios caught The Wilder Flower last night in Asheville, NC, opening for Mipso at The Orange Peel.

But before we get to his photographs, the Flower girls also have a new music video to share, a song written and sung by banjo player Molly Johnson, entitled Stronger. It’s one included on the group’s current release, If I Wait Any Longer, that nicely showcases this young lady’s talents as a singer, writer, and instrumentalist, even while still a teen.

She’s joined by bandmates Danielle Yother on guitar and Madeline Dierauf on fiddle, with Dan Hendricks on bass.

And now, Bryce’s images from last night’s show. We also see Norbert McGettigan III on bass and Ryan Stigmon on steel, both of whom appear on If I Wait Any Longer.