The Whole of the Moon video from The Travelin’ McCourys

The Travelin’ McCourys have a new single released today, their grassed up take on The Whole of the Moon, a 1985 song from UK rockers The Waterboys.

Their cut is quite different from the original, though the McCourys largely follow the same structure, with bassist Alan Bartram singing the lead. Written by Waterboys guitarist Mike Scott, it became a staple of the Boys’ live show, and moved up the charts when it was re-released in ’91.

In conjunction with the single, The Travelin’ McCourys have released this live video performance of the song.

Check it out…

The Whole of the Moon from The Travelin’ McCourys is available now from popular download and streaming services online.