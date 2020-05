The Way I Feel Tonight from Chris Roberts

Engelhardt Music Group has released a new single for bluegrass singer/songwriter Chris Roberts, The Way I Feel Tonight.

It’s a Don Cook song that Bobby Bare recorded back in the ’70s, and Chris gives it a new flavor in his cut. Bobby did it much slower, in almost a blues vein, but when you assemble a Nashville bluegrass wrecking crew like Scott Vestal, Aubrey Haynie, Cody Kilby, Dennis Crouch, Casey Campbell, and Rob Ickes, grass is what you get.

Chris is a highly entertaining vocalist, with previous experience both in country music with One Flew South in the mid-aughts, and on the Broadway stage as well. He brings a great deal to his budding career in bluegrass.

The Way I Feel Tonight will be included on Roberts’ upcoming EMG project, Mountain Standard Time. The single is available now wherever you stream and download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.