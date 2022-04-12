The Travelin’ McCourys Like Beer

Who’d a’ thunk it?!

Rob McCoury takes an unaccustomed driver’s seat profile on this latest single from The Travelin’ McCourys. Normally Rob stays pretty quiet on stage, letting his banjo do the talking, but for their remake of Tom T Hall’s barroom classic, I Like Beer, he takes the lead vocal, and demonstrates why he describes himself as bluegrass music’s unofficial #1 beer drinker.

If you’ve ever spent an evening in a country music honky tonk, the odds are good that you are familiar with the song’s boozy refrain, “I like beer. It makes me a jolly good fellow.” With an understandable exception for those with alcohol issues, this one is generally guaranteed to bring a smile, especially after a cold draft or two.

The guys give it both a country waltz and uptempo bluegrass treatment, in a there and back again fashion, complete with the beery chorus response from the band. If you liked the original, you’re sure to enjoy this one as well.

Rob sings and plays the banjo, supported by his regular bandmates, brother Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Jason Carter on fiddle, Alan Bartram on bass, and Cody Kilby on guitar, along with a guest drummer and steel guitarist.

Check it out…

I Like Beer by The Travelin’ McCourys is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Rob and Ronnie, and the entire McCoury crew are finalizing all the details for the return of DelFest this spring in Maryland. A powerful lineup has been posted, with three dozen acts selected from the top performers on the jamgrass and alternative grass and Americana scene.

Visit the DelFest site for more details.