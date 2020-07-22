The Things I Saw video from The Gina Furtado Project

Posted on by John Lawless

The Gina Furtado Project has released a socially-distanced music video for their latest Mountain Home Music single, The Things I Saw.

This track has a much grittier sound and feel than much of the music on Furtado’s previous release, set to a story of her childhood memories of time spent along the Shenandoah River near her home. In it she imagines a secret society of people, animals, and things devoted to fighting hate with love, negativity with a positive attitude.

The Things I Saw is a very appealing track, though with an unexpected topic for a bluegrass song. Gina is clearly making the music her own.

The video captures Furtado and her band – her sister Malia Furtado on fiddle, Drew Matulich on guitar, and Max Johnson on bass – with her trusty doberman by her side, and images of the Shenandoah Valley and various nature scenes interspersed.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today