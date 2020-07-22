The Things I Saw video from The Gina Furtado Project

The Gina Furtado Project has released a socially-distanced music video for their latest Mountain Home Music single, The Things I Saw.

This track has a much grittier sound and feel than much of the music on Furtado’s previous release, set to a story of her childhood memories of time spent along the Shenandoah River near her home. In it she imagines a secret society of people, animals, and things devoted to fighting hate with love, negativity with a positive attitude.

The Things I Saw is a very appealing track, though with an unexpected topic for a bluegrass song. Gina is clearly making the music her own.

The video captures Furtado and her band – her sister Malia Furtado on fiddle, Drew Matulich on guitar, and Max Johnson on bass – with her trusty doberman by her side, and images of the Shenandoah Valley and various nature scenes interspersed.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.