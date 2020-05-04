The Things I Saw from The Gina Furtado Project

Following on two successful solo projects and four years on the road with Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, banjoist Gina Furtado has a new single release to share from an upcoming album.

The Things I Saw, recorded with her touring bandmates in The Gina Furtado Project, reveals a grittier, grassier sound than what we have come to expect from this talented singer, picker, and songwriter. Produced by Thomm Jutz for Mountain Home Music, Gina explores topics that might seem at odds with the visceral, medium-tempo drive the song generates.

She says that it carries an autobiographical remembrance from her childhood on the Shenandoah.

“The Things I Saw was inspired by my experiences growing up on the Shenandoah River. All throughout my childhood, I went to the river when I needed comfort of any kind. No matter what happened in my life, good or bad, the river was always the same. The plants and critters and smells and sounds became like old friends; always welcoming and beautiful in every way, and always more powerful than whatever it was that could possibly bring me down.

I imagined a secret society whose mission was to fight Hatred with Love. I’ve taken that little vision into my adult life, and enjoy trying to spot members of this secret society (and trying to be one myself!)….they can be flowers, animals, sunsets, people you pass on the street…anyone or thing who refuses to let darkness and negativity take over and instead chooses to exude pure and unstoppable love.”

The Things I Saw is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.