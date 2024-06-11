The Storm Still Knows His Voice video from Chosen Road

Hard-charging bluegrass gospel group Chosen Road has a new single and music video we are delighted to premiere today, a new song entitled The Storm Still Knows His Voice.

It’s a retelling of the Gospel story of Jesus walking on the water during a storm to meet Peter and several other apostles in a boat on the sea. The lyrics tie that miraculous tale to our lives here today, and how we can count on the Lord during our own tough times.

Bandleader and guitarist Jonathan Buckner explains how this song hit him and the guys when it was first presented to them.

“We fell in love with The Storm Still Knows His Voice the moment we heard it. Written by the late Aaron Wilburn and Jerry Salley, both phenomenal songwriters, this song has a special place in our hearts and resonates with so many people.

Life isn’t easy, and we all face storms, but our faith keeps us strong and gives us the courage to go on, even when times are tough. This song beautifully captures that sentiment and serves as a reminder that we are never alone in our struggles.

We hope The Storm Still Knows His Voice continues to encourage and uplift everyone who hears it, providing the same comfort and strength it has given us.”

Bass player, now banjo man, Tyler Robertson sings the lead on this song, with support from the rest of the band. Its easy-going bluegrass rhythm provides the perfect backdrop for this one.

Have a look and listen as Chosen Road performs their latest single in the music video.

The Storm Still Knows His Voice is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.