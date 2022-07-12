The Southern Soul & Song concert series in Augusta, GA turns 20

Skip to content
There are two artistic anniversaries being celebrated this year in Augusta, GA. The popular
Southern Soul & Song concert series that takes place each fall and winter is turning 20 years old, and the Morris Museum of Art which sponsors the series is turning 30.
So series founder Kevin Grogan has booked in a number of top bluegrass and Americana artists for 2022-23. Southern Soul & Song runs from September through February, with one show early each month at the
Imperial Theatre.
Says Grogan of the annual concerts…
“Southern Soul & Song is directly related in very particular ways to the museum’s interpretation of Southern culture in all its forms. The Morris strives to preserve the region’s cultural legacy while enhancing public understanding and appreciation of the South and its culture. And Southern Soul & Song is certainly an important part of that—besides it’s really more fun than the law should allow.”
This season’s concerts include:
September 9 – Molly Tuttle
October 7 – Jim Lauderdale with Sunny Sweeney
November 11 – Annie Moses Band
December 16 – Riders in the Sky
January 13 – John McEuen Band
February 10 – An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and ticket go on sale July 26 from the
Imperial Theatre box office. Tickets range from $20-$50 per show, or a discounted $100-$250 for the full series, depending on your seating choice.
Full details
can be found online.
