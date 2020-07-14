The Song That I Call Home video from Stephen Mougin

Last Friday saw the release of the fourth single from Stephen Mougin’s upcoming Ordinary Soul album, along with a music video for the track, The Song That I Call Home.

It’s one that Mougin wrote with Erin McDermott about the strangeness felt sometimes in regular life for artists whose primary focus is music.

“I discovered years ago, like many of my peers, I only really feel like myself when I’m on stage, in the studio, writing songs, or somehow involved in the creation of music. The normal world seems wild, unfamiliar, and uncomfortable until I have the chance to get back inside a song. Erin McDermott and I shared that sentiment back when we wrote The Song That I Call Home as an homage to our muse. ‘Lyrical directions for an ordinary soul. Look past my imperfections while the music makes me whole.'”

With Stephen on guitar and vocal, the song is performed by his bandmates in the Sam Bush Band, with Ned Luberecki on banjo. Bush plays mandolin and sings harmony along with Jana Mougin, with Todd Parks on bass and Chris Brown on drums.

Given recent social distancing protocols, they were unable to film the video out around Nashville, but did a fine job with a nighttime shoot in the Mougins’ back yard. Stephen says that it was a fun and productive shoot, though it felt odd for him not to be behind the camera as he typically is for sessions with his Dark Shadow Recording artists.

“It’s always a blast to have Sam Bush and Ned Luberecki in the same place, both musically and comically! This was an extra treat, as it’s the first music video I’ve released as an artist, and it includes my wife Jana. I’m proud of our DSR video team for their hard work, especially since I had to be on the ‘wrong’ side of the camera for much of this shoot.”

The Song That I Call Home is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for Ordinary Soul, which will release July 31, are available online.