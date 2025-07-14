The Song of the Mountains from The Burnett Sisters

Pinecastle Records have a new single for North Carolina’s Burnett Sisters, a somewhat somber ballad called The Song of the Mountains.

It’s a new generation’s take on an ancient refrain, that folks moving from the city to what they see as a more hospitable rural life, inevitably involves bringing along more urbanity than what the locals prefer.

Eldest sister Anissa, who plays fiddle, explains a bit more about this song, written by younger sister Anneli, who sings the lead, and their guitarist, Geary Allen.

“Song of the Mountains is a piece that was written in reflection of the small towns in Appalachia evolving and progressing over time. What used to be quiet and quaint villages, even in the last few years, are now loud and buzzing populations; some mountain towns are in a sense losing the magic that once made them so unique and special.

Within the song, Anneli sheds light on her daddy’s frustration with the overpopulation in her hometown, and how she’s learned not to take the little things for granted.”

Also appearing on the track are youngest sister Sophia Burnett on bass, Lee Bidgood on mandola, and John Gardner on drums.

Have a listen.

The Song of the Mountains is available now from popular download or streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.