The Scandies Rose from Daniel Crabtree

Bluegrass fans always love a good sad song, and what could be more morose than a shipwreck in the freezing waters off Alaska’s coast?

That is the subject of The Scandies Rose, the second single from Daniel Crabtree’s just-released album, Storms on the Ocean. It retails a true story of the vessel that gives the song its title, a commercial crabbing ship which sank on December 31, 2018 after capsizing from ice buildup along her starboard side.

Crabtree explores the frightening details of the ill-fated voyage from which only two of the Scandies Rose’s seven crew members survived. The story of this tragic trip became notorious after being featured on the Discovery network television program, Deadliest Catch. The two survivors were found in a life raft in protective gear, but the bodies of the five others were never recovered.

Daniel says that reports from the sinking affected him to the degree that he wrote this song.

“The Scandies Rose is a true story I read about a fishing vessel that met her demise in wintry conditions on the Bering Sea. These are the words I penned after reading about the tragedy from news accounts.”

He is supported on this track by Cody Kilby on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Patrick McAvinue on fiddle, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Evan Winsor on bass, and Patrick D’Arcy on penny whistle.

Have a listen…

Crabtree was honored last year for Larry Sparks’ rendition of his song, The Scarlet Red Lines, as Gospel Recording of the Year at the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

The Scandies Rose, and the full Storms on the Ocean album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.