The Roots of Summergrass: San Diego’s premier bluegrass festival  

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Summergrass – photo © David K. Cupp

This report on the genesis of San Diego, CA’s Summergrass, which recently ran August 16-18, comes courtesy of Terry Brewer.

Twenty-two years ago, a group of passionate local musicians and volunteers gathered over coffee to tackle a pressing question: Why was it so difficult to attract top-tier touring bluegrass bands to San Diego? They pondered, “What if we started our own festival?” That conversation marked the beginning of what would become one of the most beloved bluegrass events on the West Coast: Summergrass.

The informal committee, including Corky and Debbie Shelton, Sandy and Richard Beesley, Roger and Gretchen Gagos, Mike and Vonnie Tatar, Dwight Worden and Betty Wheeler, Kit and Mary Birkett, Jerry and Judy Hass, and a few others, had little experience in organizing a festival. They had no budget, just a shared vision of bringing great bluegrass music to San Diego.

The first breakthrough came when Corky Shelton suggested the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA, as a potential venue. With its grassy areas, a small stage, ample camping space, and unique exhibits, the location seemed perfect. After negotiations with the museum management, a deal was struck: the fledgling festival, still unnamed, would take place in August 2003.

From the beginning, the founders had three goals: to bring top-quality bluegrass to San Diego, to offer educational opportunities through workshops and a youth academy, and to provide a platform for local bands.

The festival made a small profit in its inaugural year, and a name was chosen: Summergrass San Diego — Picking in Paradise. The name has since been shortened to Summergrass.

Musically, the organizers aimed to make a big impact from the startand secure a reunion concert by the legendary band California, featuring bluegrass icons Byron Berline and Dan Crary. This put Summergrass on the map, with the band delivering performances that are still talked about today. Other acts included Bluegrass Etc., Ron Spears and Within Tradition, and a host of regional and local bands.

One of the most magical moments of that first festival occurred when legendary fiddler Mark O’Connor joined Byron Berline and Dennis Caplinger on stage for an impromptu triple fiddle performance. That moment has since become part of Summergrass lore, resonating throughout the bluegrass community.

In 2004, Summergrass expanded its offerings by introducing a Kids Camp, with a young band from Alaska called Bearfoot both performing and teaching. The camp was a success and has since become a staple of the festival, inspiring the next generation of bluegrass musicians.

The festival has grown tremendously over the years, with the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum building a new and better stage in response to the event’s success. Today, more than 100 volunteers help make Summergrass a reality each year, many returning annually, drawn by the camaraderie and love of the music.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Summergrass has persevered. With its 21st festival, the 2024 lineup provided another unforgettable experience, featuring John Moore and Friends, Special Consensus, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and Breaking Grass, alongside local favorites like Central Valley Bluegrass Boys, Vulcan Mt Boys, Front Porch Music Preservation Society, Sweet Tidings Gospel Jam, Sheri Lee & Blue Heart, Chris Cerna & Bluegrass Republic, Corzines, and Virtual Strangers.

The Kids Camp continues to thrive, with members of Special Consensus leading the charge in teaching the young attendees.

As the festival kicks off another year, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road joined The Thursday Night Pickers for a campground jam, continuing the tradition of good times, great music, and the making of countless memories at Summergrass.