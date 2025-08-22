The Road That Might Have Been from Zoe & Cloyd

Zoe & Cloyd, the romantic and musical team of Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller, have a new single out today that examines the “what ifs” of life, and the many different ways things might have been.

The two life travelers come from very different backgrounds, but have found that these opposites do attract. Weinstein grew up in Massachusetts in the midst of a background focused on classical violin with klezmer and jazz influences, while Miller came of age in western North Carolin amidst bluegrass and old time music.

Together they have a sound that is both charming and thought-provoking, drawing on the richness of their respective musical backgrounds.

For the single they’ve chosen a song written and sung by Miller called The Road That Might Have Been, which he says describes a sort of reminiscence that should be familiar to most of us.

“With all the possibilities that life has to offer, The Road That Might Have Been finds the storyteller looking back and contemplating how he got to the present moment. He’s feeling his age, but he’s not questioning out of dissatisfaction—more out of curiosity, tinged with a little bit of quiet loneliness. No matter what place you are in life, I think this song’s existential exploration has something we can all relate to.”

Have a listen…

The Road That Might Have Been is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Look for Zoe & Cloyd at the Earl Scruggs Music Fest happening over Labor Day weekend in Mill Spring, NC.