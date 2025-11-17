The Road Back To You from The Shiloh Creek Girls

That Road Back to You is a new single just released by the Shiloh Creek Girls. The project features the all girl band from Ramseur, NC. The family ensemble is comprised of the Gaines sisters and their mother: Kylie on mandolin, Katie on guitar, Karrie on fiddle, Kassie on banjo, and mama, Lynette, on bass. The original tune was written by Kylie who does the lead vocals.

It is always impressive to see an all-girl band, especiallly when it is family. These ladies have been active in the bluegrass scene, playing the Youth Stage and High Lonesome Strings’ Street Stage during IBMA’s run in Raleigh, as well as playing at Bluegrass First Class in Asheville.

The recording is clean and allows the strength of the vocals to come through well. There is a lot of potential here in their songwriting, singing, and arrangements.

The project was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Eastwood Studio in Cana, Virginia. Engineer was Wesley Easter and producer Johnny Williams.

The single is now available on Spotify and other streaming sites. A complete album, Down Our Road, by the Shiloh Creek Girls is set to release soon.