The River Knows drops for The Steeldrivers

Sun Records has a second single from The Steeldrivers today, The River Knows, a new murder ballad from the pen of founding member, fiddler and vocalist Tammy Rogers.

The River Knows tells a story of abuse and retribution, but unlike the old time killing songs where the culprit is known, this one leaves us with an air of mystery and uncertainty. We know the original abuser is dead, but by whose hand?

Rogers says that she is grateful for her co-writers who really fleshed this story out.

“I wrote this with Daniel Ethridge and Tom Douglas. I had the title and most of the storyline in mind, but Tom’s lyrical contributions really took it to another level, and Daniel’s melodic sense and understanding of what makes a great SteelDrivers song combined to make it very special.”

Sung by guitarist Matt Dame, The River Knows portrays the trademark Steeldrivers sound, which they like to call bluegrass soul music. Banjo is provided by Richard Bailey, mandolin by Brent Truitt, and bass by Mike Fleming.

Have a listen in this lyric video, and see if you catch all the clues in this grassy whodunit.

The River Knows is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will be included on the next Steeldrivers album, their first with the resurrected Sun Records, Outrun, due for a May 23 release. Pre-saves and pre-orders are enabled now online as well.

In support, the band is launching its 20th anniversary tour this month at MerleFest. Fleming says they all are proud of the legacy they have created over two decades.

“Tough times never last, but tough people do. To be celebrating our 20th anniversary, still touring and releasing a new project on Sun Records, is proof of the SteelDrivers’ resilient personnel, and catalog of original material we have produced.”

Full tour details can be found online.