The Ride from Vince Herman

Vince Herman of
Leftover Salmon fame is set to release his very first solo artist project tomorrow, and has agreed to share another track with our readers at Bluegrass Today, one called The Ride.
It’s the “sort of” title track for the record, which is called
, a collection of songs he has written that never made their way to the band. The idea to finally make an album of his own solidified during the pandemic shutdowns, when the Salmon were idle. Herman loaded himself up into an RV and traveled the country, visiting wherever it struck his fancy. Enjoy The Ride
They recorded about a year ago with Pat McLaughlin on guitar, Darrell Scott on guitar and banjo, Dave Roe on bass, Silas Herman (Vince’s son) on mandolin, Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, and Pete Abbott on drums.
Herman shared a few words about the origins of this song.
“I wrote
The Ride with Dave Pahanish and Paul McDonald and it is essentially a road trip song. It’s an expression of the years I’ve had on the road enjoying the ride for over thirty years now.”
Have a listen in this just released lyric video…
VIDEO
Pre-orders for
Enjoy The Ride are enabled now online, as an audio CD, digital download, or vinyl LP. Everyone who enters a pre-order before November 18 will be entered to win a vinyl test pressing of the album.
