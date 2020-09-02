The Rarest Flowers, new single from Chris Roberts

Skip to content
The
Engelhardt Music Group label in Nashville has released a new single from bluegrass singer/songwriter, Chris Roberts, from his current EMG project, . Mountain Standard Time
This time out it’s not one of Chris’ songs, but a country classic,
The Rarest Flowers, written by Curly Putman and Don Cook, and initially recorded by Moe Bandy in 1989. Roberts turns it into a heartfelt bluegrass ballad, supported by Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Dennis Crouch on bass, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, and Rob Ickes on reso-guitar. Wes Hightower provided vocal harmonies with Adam Engelhardt and Glen Duncan producing.
Here’s a taste…
Radio programmers can find
The Rarest Flowers at AirPlay Direct. The single, and the full album, are available wherever you stream or download music online.
