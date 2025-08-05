The Prisoner’s Song from Tina Adair

Nothing beats a classic song delivered by a great singer. It’s been true for as long as there’ve been singers and songs, and is just as true today.

And so we have the latest single from Tina Adair, who has been singing bluegrass pretty much since she learned how to walk. She has chosen a wonderful old number, The Prisoner’s Song, which has been covered many times by bluegrass artists. Its authorship is uncertain, though a copyright is given to early county artist Vernon Dalhart in 1924, for whom it was a big hit.

The song is the lament of someone behind bars who longs to escape to be “in the arms of my darling.” But in that way unique to bluegrass, the melody and movement of the song is cheery and exciting.

Especially at the speed Tina takes this one, supported by the best of Nashville’s super pickers.

Adair says that this one has been a part of her repertoire for years.

“I’ve been performing this song for about a decade and it’s always a crowd favorite at my shows. Nothing feels better than looking out to see those smiling faces, clapping hands, and toes tapping from the stage! Naturally, when I began to think about a possible cover tune for a slot on the album, I just kept coming back to it. This is a super traditional song for me and I couldn’t think of anyone better to sing harmony on it than Ronnie McCoury. I really love how it turned out and I hope you do too!”

Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath are on guitars, Scott Vestal is on banjo, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Ron Stewart on fiddle, and Byron House on bass.

With Tina’s mighty voice out front, they deliver a powerful version of this wonderful old chestnut.

Have a listen.

The Prisoner’s Song by Tina Adair is available now from Engelhardt Music Group at popular download and streaming services online.