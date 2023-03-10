The Price of Falling video for Chris Jones

Mountain Home Music has a new music video for Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, their current single, The Price of Falling.

Chris told us last month when the single dropped that it’s about the highs and lows of falling in love. As always, Jones wrote and sings this one in his distinctive baritone, supported by his dutiful Night Drivers: Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on banjo, and Marshall Wilborn on bass. Mark and Grace add backing vocals.

The video finds the band performing the song in a variety on indoor and outdoor settings. Like all of Jones’ songs, the lyrics offer a thoughtful and insightful take on a timeworn subject, delivered in a smooth, contemporary bluegrass setting.

Have a look/listen…

The Price of Falling is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.