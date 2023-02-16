The Price of Falling from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Mountain Home Music has a new single for Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, continuing in their signature style of thoughtful, understated songs that exemplify what’s best in contemporary bluegrass.

The Price of Falling is another that Jones has written, about the universal emotions of falling in love, and what it does to everyone who experiences it. Some aspects of this headlong rush are unique to the individual, but we all know the mix of trepidation and wonder it entails.

Chris says that even as a person of many summers, the magic of falling for someone new retains its appeal.

“This is just an upbeat kind of song I wrote about the highs and lows of falling in love. One way or the other, it changes how your world looks, whether it’s your first crush at age 7 or the more experienced version! We really had fun with this one in the studio.”

Jones sings lead and plays guitar, supported by regular band mates Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on banjo, and Marshall Wilborn on bass. Mark and Grace sing harmony.

Have a listen…

The Price of Falling is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.